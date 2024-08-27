Shropshire to Wales trains cancelled after derailment - see replacement bus schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Network Rail has said that journeys along the Heart of Wales line - that links Shrewsbury, Craven Arms and stations in mid Wales down to Swansea - between Llanwrtyd Wells and Shrewsbury have been cancelled after one of the train's wheels came off the track near Llandrindod Wells Station.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at "low speed" at around 7.30am on Tuesday, August 28. At the time the train was only carrying one passenger, who was travelling to Llandrindod and was escorted to the station.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “One set of wheels of the 05.22 Shrewsbury to Swansea service came off the tracks at low speed just outside Llandrindod station this morning.

“As a result, services on the Heart of Wales line are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

“Trains from the south will shuttle between Swansea and Llanwrtyd, while buses will replace trains between Llanwrtyd and Shrewsbury.

“The cause of the incident is being investigated and passengers are asked to please check before they travel.”

Rail replacement buses are running between Shrewsbury and Llanwrtyd, and are scheduled to run as below:

11:15 between Llanwrtyd to Shrewsbury, provided by AC Jenkins SBY

11:22 between Shrewsbury to Llanwrtyd, provided by AC Jenkins

13:32 between Llanwrtyd to Shrewsbury, provided by MB Lakeside

15:17 between Shrewsbury to Llanwrtyd, provided by AC Jenkins

16:17 between Llanwrtyd to Shrewsbury, provided by MB Lakeside

18:08 between Shrewsbury to Llanwrtyd, provided by MB Lakeside

20:19 between Llanwrtyd to Shrewsbury, provided by MB Lakeside

21:27 between Shrewsbury to Llandrindod, provided by MB Lakeside

Updates will be available to view online at: nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/heart-of-wales-line-20240827