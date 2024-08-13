The next train to London via Shropshire will be leaving...? – MP steps in to urge speedy decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway have applied for a new rail service that would connect Shropshire directly to London, starting in Wrexham and stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury and Telford before travelling through the West Midlands and ending at London Euston.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has urged the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to approve a new direct rail service between North Shropshire and London “as soon as possible”.

The company is keen to launch the new route as soon as possible, but can only do so once the Office of Rail and Road has given the go-ahead.

It comes only a few months after the closure of the direct route from Shrewsbury to London, which has left Shropshire without any services that go direct to the capital.

Mrs Morgan has campaigned to improve transport links in North Shropshire since she won the famous by-election in 2021.