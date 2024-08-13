MP calls on minister for progress on M54 to M6 Northern link road

Sir Gavin Williamson has called on the Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh to make the scheme to create a link between the two roads a "priority".

The project was proposed in December 2014 as part of the first Road Investment Strategy.

Mr Williamson, the Conservative MP for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge, said the project has been repeatedly delayed due to the speed of preparation work. As a result, there is still currently no motorway link from the M54 to the M6 North.

He has now pushed the Secretary of State for Transport to outline a realistic timescale for the completion of the project. He says locals have been "anxiously" waiting for the building work to begin, as the link road will provide an alternative route for long-haul traffic. He said that local roads are currently overwhelmed by long-haul vehicles travelling between the M54 and the M6. He also raised his concerns regarding congestion levels on the A460.

The MP said: "The link road between the M6 and the M54 has been a fantastic proposal to reduce congestion on local A-roads, and I want to see progress made.

"The A460 Cannock Road particularly gets clogged with traffic coming off the motorway, causing real problems for residents in Featherstone and Shareshill as well as a danger to drivers. I’ve called on the Transport Minister to update me on the progress of the link road and I’ll be pushing to make sure this is a priority for her Department in the coming months."