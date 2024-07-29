The roads to be closed across Shropshire this week – and why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic will be prohibited from using A488 between Hanwood and Lea Cross, Hanwood overnight from 8pm on July 30 to 6am on July 31 for Network Rail to examine underneath a bridge.

Vehicles will also be unable to use Back Lane, Maesbury on July 30 between 9am and 3.30pm while highways workers replace a decayed pole.

The alternative route suggested is via Maesbury Road, Morton Lane and Ball Lane.

Pedestrians will be prohibited from using the link footpath off Twyfords Way, Shrewsbury for two days from July 29 to give BT engineers a safe working area to carry out work.