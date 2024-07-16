Shropshire residents asked to weigh in on county roads, transport - and where council can do better

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At least 3,300 residents have been sent a questionnaire about the quality of Shropshire's roads and footpaths for this year's National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

Shropshire Council is one of 96 local authorities to sign up to the standardised survey, which will ask members of the public exactly the same questions whether they live in Shropshire, Somerset or Suffolk.

The answers people give will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland.

The survey, which is being run for the 17th year, is the largest collaboration between councils offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The questionnaire has been sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 residents in the Shropshire Council area, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in late October this year.

Over 3,000 Shropshire residents are being asked for their views on the county's roads and transport links

Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “This survey gives people across the Shropshire Council area an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve.

"The results enable us to find out what people think about these important services, and this will provide one of several ways that the council can assess how it’s performing. We encourage anyone who receives a questionnaire to complete it.

“There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way. As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

"This is not about producing a league table to champion one area over another, it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the best outcomes for local residents.”