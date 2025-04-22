In pictures: Reform leader Nigel Farage visits Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visit comes as Reform presses for success in the forthcoming Shropshire Council election, at a tumultuous time for the authority.

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

He visited Vinterior and Halon Menswear, where he purchased a flat cap.

Ahead of the visit, where Farage was joined by candidates standing in the May 1 election, a spokesman for Reform set their sights firmly on the Conservative administration.

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

He said: "Local people have seen the Conservatives in Shropshire rack up hundreds of millions of pounds of debt and raise council tax by 20 per cent in the last five years.

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

"May 1 will be the opportunity for residents to vote for a new direction with Reform and punish the Conservatives for their years of mismanaging Shropshire Council."

Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury

The Conservatives have enjoyed a ruling majority on the council since its creation, although the party came within a whisker of losing control earlier this year after the defections of two members.