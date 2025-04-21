Birmingham Airport 'second worst' for delays as full list revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Passengers travelling from Birmingham were left waiting an average of more than 21 minutes beyond scheduled departure times in 2024, according to new figures from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Data, analysed by the PA news agency, reveals that only London Gatwick performed worse, with delays averaging over 23 minutes. Manchester followed Birmingham in third place, with average delays of 20 minutes.

The CAA figures cover scheduled and chartered departures from 22 UK airports that handled over 1,000 outbound flights last year. On average, flights across the country were delayed by 18 minutes and 24 seconds — slightly better than the previous year. Cancellations were not included in the figures.

Birmingham Airport

Flight delays have become a major point of frustration for passengers, particularly during peak holiday periods. Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, said delays are not just logistical problems, but emotional ones for travellers who have often “saved all year” for their getaways.

She added: "Passengers expect and deserve not to spend hours stuck in terminals with little information or support.

"Reliable service, clear communication and efficient operations should be the standard, not the exception, and airports must take this responsibility seriously.

"This summer is set to be exceptionally busy, therefore it is essential airports and airlines do all they can to ensure consumer confidence to travel remains high."

Depending on the distance of the route and length of delay, passengers booked on flights from UK airports which are running behind schedule are entitled to assistance such as a reasonable amount of food and drink, a means to communicate and overnight accommodation if required.

Airlines often fail to provide this during major disruption as they are overwhelmed by requests. Passengers may also be able to claim compensation of up to £520 from the airline if the reason for the delay is deemed within its control, which could be a fault with the aircraft or pilot sickness.

Air traffic control issues are considered to be an “extraordinary circumstance”, meaning affected passengers are not entitled to payouts.

Selina Chadha, a director at the CAA, which has consumer advice on its website, said: “The industry works hard to ensure flights are punctual, but sometimes delays occur.

“What is important to us is what airlines and airports do to minimise disruption, as well as comply with their legal obligations to look after passengers if something happens to their flight. We also advise consumers to ensure they know what assistance they are entitled to.”

Birmingham Airport did not provide a comment on the figures.

Full list of average delays at UK airports

Longest average delay for departures from UK airports in 2024. See story AIR Airports.

This is the full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2024.

Airports are ordered from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest (duration in brackets).

1. Gatwick (23 minutes and 18 seconds)

2. Birmingham (21 minutes and 18 seconds)

3. Manchester (20 minutes)

4. Stansted (19 minutes and 36 seconds)

5. Teesside (19 minutes and six seconds)

6. Exeter (19 minutes)

7. Edinburgh (18 minutes and six seconds)

8. Bournemouth (17 minutes and 48 seconds)

9. Luton (17 minutes and 42 seconds)

10. Cardiff Wales (17 minutes and 36 seconds)

=11. Heathrow (17 minutes and 24 seconds)

=11. Newcastle (17 minutes and 24 seconds)

13. Bristol (17 minutes and six seconds)

14. Southampton (16 minutes and 24 seconds)

15. Leeds Bradford (16 minutes)

16. Glasgow (15 minutes and 12 seconds)

17. London City (15 minutes and six seconds)

18. Belfast International (14 minutes and 42 seconds)

19. Aberdeen (13 minutes and 18 seconds)

20. Liverpool (John Lennon) (12 minutes and 42 seconds)

21. East Midlands International (12 minutes and 30 seconds)

22. Belfast City (George Best) (11 minutes and 36 seconds)