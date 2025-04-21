Slip roads at busy M54 junction set to close for overnight work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways has confirmed that it will be closing the slip roads approaching Junction 4 of the M54, for Shifnal and east Telford including Stafford Park and Priorslee.

The closure will affect both the sliproads from the westbound carriageway and the eastbound carriageway.

The closure comes into force from 8pm on Wednesday (April 23) and will continue until 6am on Thursday (April 24).

National Highways said the closures are essential for white lining and carriageway repairs on the roundabout at Junction 4, known as Castle Farm Interchange.

Alternative routes will be in place.

An update from National Highways said: "The diversion routes via Junction 3 of the M54, the A41 and the A5 Watling Street for the eastbound exit slip road and via Junction 5 of the M54 and the A5 Rampant Way for the westbound exit slip road will be signed."