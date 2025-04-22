Fire service issues safety warning after '50 per cent increase' in fires caused by e-bike batteries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Electric bikes – commonly known as e-bikes – are becoming an increasingly popular way to get around.

They resemble traditional bicycles but come with a rechargeable battery and an electric motor that assists with pedalling, making it easier to ride for longer or tackle hills with less effort.

E-bikes and scooters have increased in popularity over the last few years, with riders using them to get about day-to-day and charging them overnight.

However, West Midlands Fire Service has warned users to 'think twice' about overnight charging as they claim to have seen a "50 per cent increase in fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes and e-scooters" over the last two years.

In a post on the fire service website, the service said: "E-bikes are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which are known for their lightweight design and high energy storage capacity.

"While these batteries are generally safe, mishandling, overcharging or using damaged batteries can lead to fires and injuries."

How to charge lithium-ion batteries safely?

Always use the charger provided with your e-bike. If a replacement is needed, buy directly from the manufacturer or a trusted supplier.

Do not charge or store the battery in extremely hot or cold temperatures

Always charge the e-bike on a stable, flat surface away from flammable materials

Prevent any damage to the battery, including crushing, puncturing or water exposure

Do not leave the e-bike on charge when the battery is full.

Do not charge overnight

Do not cover the e-bike or charger while charging.

If travelling, follow airline regulations when travelling with your e-bike.

Warning signs to look out for

If you notice any of the following, stop using the e-bike immediately, move it to a safe location, and call 999 or 112:

Strange smells

Discolouration or deformation of the battery

Excessive heat

Leaking

Unusual sounds

For more information on staying safe with e-bikes, visit the West Midlands Fire Service website.