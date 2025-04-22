Nigel Farage in Shrewsbury: Reform leader buys flat cap, drinks G&T and puts boot into Conservatives over relief road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Reform UK leader visited the county town today (April 22) on his campaign tour, speaking to businesses and posing for selfies with candidates standing in the upcoming council elections on May 1.

Nigel Farage meets the public in Shrewsbury

In a speech to prospective councillors and supporters of his party, Mr Farage ridiculed the Conservative-led Shropshire Council over its climate emergency declaration, claimed many seats will be won and lost by as few as 100 votes and insisted council staff will no longer be able to work from home if Reform win control of the authority.

He arrived at the top of Wyle Cop at around 3.30pm, directly opposite The Lion Hotel, formerly occupied by asylum seekers from 2022 to last summer, and was flanked by huge security guards - presumably to put off any potential milkshake throwers.

Unlike in Clacton last June, Mr Farage was met with only friendly faces in Shropshire - first among them Vinterior gift shop owner Gaynor Jones, who showed him some of her quirky Shrewsbury-themed items. She told him of her concerns over the costs of running a business in the current economic climate.

Nigel Farage with Gaynor Jones at Vinterior gift shop in Wyle Cop

He then moved onto Halon Menswear in High Street, where boss Andrew Prow shared similar worries, criticising the current council administration over not helping when building work had to be done, and citing the National Insurance increase as another financial blow.

Mr Farage bought a trademark flat cap from the shop to add to his collection for £49.99, joking that it would be “embarrassing” if his card didn’t work in front of the media scrum, which was packed tightly into the 74-year-old store.

Nigel Farage buys a flat cap at Halon Menswear in Shrewsbury

As he left the shop, a couple of young lads grabbed Mr Farage, complete with his new headpiece, for a quick selfie.