New bus shelter 'not fit for purpose' as complaints pour in within weeks of installation

The new shelter was installed at Bowling Green Lane car park in Knighton on May 29 after months of discussion and a bus users’ survey but residents have contacted the council and taken to social media to complain.

They say it lets in rain and the seats are located too close to the back, making it difficult for people to use them.

Resident Lyn Robinson invited councillors to ‘huddle under the narrow roof next time there’s a driving north-westerly carrying torrential rain’.

She said; “That bus shelter was obviously designed and signed off by someone who has NEVER had to wait for a bus. Worse than useless. Disgraceful waste of people’s money and further evidence that the town council never, ever bothers to consult its community.”

Knighton Town Council contributed £3,500 towards the new shelter and they secured £2,250 from Powys County Council towards it too.

Now they will have to pay more to modify it including £265 for a roof extension, £850 for two solid panels for the top and bottom and £385 for labour as well as £158 for site attendance.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said last week; “It is not fit for purpose, and the people complaining are right.”

Councillor Chris Bevan said the roof does not have a steep enough pitch so the rain does not run off and if there is wind it stays on the roof and drips down the side and then it blows back in on the floor of the shelter and leaving children with wet shoes.

Councillor Tom Taylor said; “We did do a consultation and what we described and showed bus users is not what got installed. It has not got a solid back, it’s got a bench you can’t sit on but apart from that people say it looks a lot better. Most days it does not rain and if people have to walk to the bus stop and it’s raining they put on suitable clothing. It was not installed as we asked and that’s the main problem.”

Councillor Petranella Ford agreed and said in the survey of bus users the majority of people did not want a front on the shelter.

“I am concerned about spending money on a new front to end up in the same position that were in before we had it installed. I feel the back should be solid and the seat should be moved forward to regular people can sit on it.”

Councillor Andrew Craggs said he had spoken to Powys County Council officer Andy King about it. He said the town feel let down by the county council and anyone who know anything about bus shelters should have known it was not going to work there. He said Mr King had said the county council may be able to contribute to the cost of a solid back.

Members agreed to contact the county council and ask for the cost for a solid back and moving the bench forward and they will also undertake a site visit to the shelter.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The town council were presented with a potential option for a replacement bus shelter which they agreed to and the shelter has now been installed.

“The county council has limited budget to replace shelters and where the town or community council wish to replace shelters which have been damaged, the council offer a contribution to towards the costs.

“The same style of bus shelter has already been installed in other parts of the county, the latest being Llanrhaeadr and Welshpool and no complaints have been received. The supplier of the bus shelter Euroshel has installed them across the UK.”