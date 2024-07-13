Full cost of Shrewsbury relief road 'will be known by September'

Shropshire Council is set to hire a main contractor for the project over the summer, with the eventual contractual costs to be finalised as part of the tender process.

An annual report which will be delivered by highways portfolio-holder Dan Morris next week states the council has had strong interest from contractors hoping to deliver the NWRR scheme after the agreement of a number of planning conditions earlier this year.

Original costs for the project were placed £80.7million, although the authority said in February it was working on "a revised figure" to be included as part of a full business case set to be submitted to the Department for Transport this year.

A tender document issued by the council in March estimated the construction cost at £110m.