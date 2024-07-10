Bus service axed as company makes summer changes to Shrewsbury routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Arriva says the number 524 Shrewsbury to Rodington will be withdrawn because of 'low patronage'.

On the same date, August 2, this year the Harlescott park and ride bus will no longer pick up or set down customers at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

An Arriva spokesperson said: "From Saturday August 3, 2024, Arriva will be making some changes to a couple of our services."

On the 524 service the company says: "The decision has been taken not to continue operating this service after this date due to low patronage and majority of passengers able to access Arriva route 24 between Sundorne and Shrewsbury."

On the Harlescott Park & Ride service it says it will no longer pick up or set down customers at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

"Customers travelling by bus can continue to park their vehicle for free at Harlescott Park & Ride and catch Arriva routes 24 and 25, which operate up to every 15 minutes throughout the day on Mondays to Saturdays.

"Buses for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will pick up at the route 24 and 25 bus shelter at the rear of Tesco.

"Customers should disembark at the bus stop located at Spring Gardens Junction on Sultan Road and, for their journey back to Harlescott, should pick the bus back up at the bus layby outside Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings on Spring Gardens."