Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for two delicious days in the Quarry this weekend with new opening hours - full details here

The popular event lands in Shrewsbury on Saturday and Sunday (June 28 and 29) with more than 180 exhibitors, two live entertainment stages, street food, bars, chef demonstrations, tastings, a 'field to fork' zone, and a whole area of free kids’ activities.

The event has been crowned ‘Festival of the Year’ at the West Midlands Tourism Awards for the last two years, but Shropshire Festivals' events team insist they are not getting complacent – with lots of new twists planned for this year’s festival.

Shrewsbury's popular food festival is back in the Quarry this weekend

For the first time in the festival’s history, Saturday’s opening hours have been extended to 10pm.

Last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

Organisers said a charity concert will take place in the evening, in memory of four teenagers who tragically lost their lives in a crash in North Wales in November 2023.

The concert will raise funds for Shine On with Harvey Owen, a charity founded by one of the boys’ mothers, Crystal Owen.

From 6.30pm, the lower field of exhibitors and activities will close, leaving the live music stage rocking with top local bands until 10pm, with the region’s best drink producers and street food businesses serving until last orders.

The concert is included in the ticket price, but people can arrive from 4.30pm onwards for a reduced ticket charge.

Last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals said she is excited to see the new format this year.

She said: "For the first time in our 12-year history, we're open until the sun goes down over the Quarry! It will be so special to come together in support of this charity, which aims to support pathways for young people to enjoy the arts, music and food.

“Visitors can enjoy a dirty Sunday lunch at the festival! Adam Purnell, the Shropshire Lad, will be serving up a fire roasted beef sarnie made from Dexter beef, which will have been roasted over a wood fire for 24 hours on day one of the festival.”

Shropshire Festivals has also teamed up with Shrewsbury Prison to offer anyone attending on the Sunday free entry to Shrewsbury Prison on a date in 2025.

Last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

The 200-year-old jail has featured in film and TV shows, including Disney+’s latest thriller, The Stolen Girl. Sunday ticket holders will be given a voucher to redeem on arrival at the festival.

Another new addition to the festival is the 'Teach and Taste Stage', which is an evolution of the Chef School.

Beth explained: “We’ve listened to feedback from customers who said that as well as watching demos, they want more opportunities to sample our local exhibitors’ incredible food and drink, so in our new teach and taste area, you can hear local producers, artisans and chefs talking about their products, with insightful tips and demos, and have the opportunity to sample their products.”

Great British Bake Off finalist Christiaan de Vries will be joining top chefs and bakers leading demonstrations on the Coforge Chef Demo Stage, including Anton Mortiboys, Anna Christoforou, Tat Effby, Rob Gibson, Stuart Collins, and James Sherwin.

Local chefs and producers, including Suki Pantal, Steve the Hungry Guy, Tim Franklin and Scott Woodland will lead sessions on the new Monks Teach and Taste Stage.

Last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

The Kitchen Depot Kids Cookery School will be run by Katie’s Kids Kitchen, with sessions for budding chefs aged four to 12 years old.

The festival team are also adding a Community Area to promote the work that local organisations do.

West Mercia Police, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways will be holding interactive activities.

The lower field features a whole new area with free kids' activities, have-a-go opportunities and rides with Panic Circus, Educating Kid Outdoors, Knightley Alpaca Trekking, animals from Park Hall Countryside Experience, Telford Tigers, Pickleball, Roar Martial Arts, Tennis Shropshire and lots of inflatables to bounce on, slide down and climb.

Beth added: “It’s not just chef demos and stalls, Shrewsbury Food Festival is jam-packed with free entertainment – a rocking live music stage, family performances on the bandstand, a 'field to fork' interactive zone, and a family entertainment area will keep kids busy all day, offering excellent value for money.

“The festival is all about championing local businesses, producers and performers – the region’s best bands perform on stage all weekend, and you can watch live performances from Get Your Wigle On at the bandstand.

“There’s something for everyone at Shrewsbury Food Festival, and there’s a reason why this event has been named ‘Festival of the Year’ in the West Midlands for the last two years running, so come along and see what all the fuss is about – you’re guaranteed a great time!”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is on June 28 and 29 in the Quarry.

Tickets are available at www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.