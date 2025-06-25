“Powys County Council has been playing Russian roulette with people’s lives and the one way system at Llandrindod Wells lake for a couple of years”, the town’s mayor said.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva made the comment after it emerged that the county council is still considering options for the future road layout around the lake, four years after the town council first complained.

The one way system at the lake was first put in place during the Covid pandemic to keep people apart, but it has remained as part of an active travel plan and the development of a cycle route.

The town council has called for the one way system to be reversed or reverted back to how the road was before Covid. They reiterated their calls again at the June town council meeting.

Members have highlighted several health and safety issues including various traffic matters, camper vans staying overnight and disposing of waste inappropriately, and the loss of parking spaces hindering access for elderly and infirm people.

Last year they ran a survey asking for local residents’ views and more than 60 per cent of those who responded said the system should be scrapped

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “I think Powys County Council has been playing Russian roulette with people’s lives and the one way system at the lake for the last couple of years.

“The more Lee Percy and the Lakeside does there, the worse it is going to get as it gets more popular and more people visit and somebody is going to get killed.”

Councillor Jamie Jones said he has witnessed a number of near misses with large vehicles reversing and a number of cars and motor homes approaching the no entry sign from the doctor’s surgery.

“There is inadequate road signage to tell people about the one way system, there are just a couple of temporary signs. Almost on a daily basis I witness cars and other vehicle going around the one way system the wrong way.

“My huge concern is we have raised health and safety issues in the past and Lee Percy should be congratulated with what he has done there but the more people that turn up there the more likely it is that something is going to happen.

“It worries me that we have flagged this up so many times before and nothing has been done to date. If there was a serious accident there is a death, I am sure there would be calls from people about why nothing was done about it before.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls said she has lived in the area for 40 years and has never known a problem at the lake.

“It is alien to me to have to leave your car in the middle of the road. To me, I would like the one way system reverted and put back to how it was before Covid, that’s when it was put in place for the two metre rules. It’s just not right and the people I have spoken to want it put back.

Councillor Paul Smith said they have done studies and surveys and he did not think Powys County Council had ever explained why they have never put it back to how it was before.

“I think it’s a ridiculous system there at the moment,” he said.

Members unanimously agreed to write to Powys County Council to express their disappointment that nothing has been done and they highlighted their concerns. They will ask that the one way system either be reversed or reverted back to how it was originally. They will mention that the changes were made for the pandemic which was now five years ago.

They also urged the county council either re-surface the road there or do temporary potholes repairs as the road is appalling and the lake is now a national visitor centre for Wales.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “The council is considering options for the future road layout around Llandrindod Lake but no decisions have been made yet.”

Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys and County Councillor for Llandrindod South Pete Roberts said on social media that funding for the works has now been confirmed and work is planned for quarter three from October to December.

He added: Exact plans are currently being finalised. I am still in discussion on direction of flow.”