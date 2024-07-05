Rail problems on Shropshire trains this morning after loco breaks down and lineside fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lines have reopened following a broken down train between Leominster and Ludlow which is still affecting Transport for Wales Services between south Wales and Manchester, Crewe, Shrewsbury and Holyhead.

National Rail says trains between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised and that disruption is expected until 10am.

In another incident there has been a lineside fire in the Knighton area and TfW says it is currently unable to operate a full train service between Swansea and Shrewsbury via Llandrindod.

The company says rail replacement services on the Heart of Wales line have been requested to operate between Llandrindod and Knighton but have "not yet been sourced".