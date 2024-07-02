Stretch of A41 to close for week-long carriageway repairs - 13-mile diversion to be in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A stretch of the busy A41 will be closed during the day for carriageway repairs from July 15.

The road will be closed from the A5 Pickmere roundabout to the B4379 junction just north of Weston Heath.

The closure will be in place from 9.30am to 4pm from Monday to Friday until July 22.

Shropshire Council say it is so carriageway repairs can take place by their contractor, Multevo.

Part of the A41 will be closed later this month. Photo: Google

A 13-mile diversion will be in place during the closure, pointing drivers towards the A5.

For those wanting to join the A41 at Pickmere, the diversion will follow the A5 towards Limekiln Bank Roundabout, where it will signal drivers to take the A4640 towards Donnington.

Road users will then be pointed towards the A518 at the Clock Tower Roundabout, before rejoining the A5 near Newport.

Drivers coming from Newport will be asked to follow the route in reverse.