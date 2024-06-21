Safety push after dozens of fatal crashes reported on Shropshire A-roads in recent years

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has announced its 'Bring Your A-Game' campaign after saying that the majority of collisions take place on the county's busy network of A-roads.

The fire service has outlined six roads in Shropshire where crews have been called out to large numbers of serious collisions and fatalities including the A442, A49, A53, A5, A458, and the A41.

The fire service data reports that there have been 163 collisions on these roads since 2021, and 39 people died as a result of these incidents while another 168 were seriously injured.

SFRS will be working to raise awareness to all motorists, and will be taking part in activities and events around the county to spread the 'Bring Your A-Game' campaign.

The fire service will be at Harper Adams University tomorrow (June 22) and has already visited Market Drayton Cattle Market, a car show at the West Midlands Showground, and a biker meet in Whitchurch.

The SFRS Prevention Team and firefighters will be speaking to the community and giving out freebies, as well as demonstrating road traffic collisions, how to use tyre tread measures and what being intoxicated or fatigued does to motorists' vision.

The fire service said: "With unexpected hazards, changing road conditions and sharp bends, A-roads bring a variety of risks not seen as regularly during motorway driving.

"That's why we are encouraging the people of Shropshire and beyond to bring their A-game to the A-roads of the county, keeping in mind some simple advice to make our roads safer and ensure you reach your destination."

The fire service has issued advice for safer driving which includes adjusting speed to match the road’s potential hazards, checking your health and if you're well enough to drive, ensuring you have allowed enough time for any drugs or alcohol to leave your system before driving, being prepared for unexpected hazards at all time and adapting your driving style in response to considering any risks.

SFRS is also running a competition with a £30 Amazon Voucher up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning the voucher and other prizes, visit the fire service's website and take part in the road safety quiz.