Frustrated travellers share photos from latest 'embarrassing' Birmingham Airport queues

Holidaymakers were left waiting outside the airport's entrance, leaving them worried they'd miss their flights.

Birmingham Airport have posted via social media reminding travellers that under new government rules 'passengers can only carry liquids, pastes, and gels up to 100ml in their hand luggage'. And, it has certainly seemed to cause a problem.

The airport added: "It is imperative that all customers comply with the nationwide rule to ensure a smoother and simpler transition through the airport."

Birmingham Airport queues, picture via: Liam Keen @LiamKeen_Star

Three lanes of queues at 4am on Friday, June 14. Picture via: Liam Keen @LiamKeen_Star

The Star's Wolves correspondent, Liam Keen, experienced the queues himself at 4am.

Liam wrote on X: "Absolutely embarrassing from @bhx_official (Birmingham Airport) with this queue to even get inside the building at 4am."

Three lines of queues can be seen at 4am, packed with people waiting to get inside the airport.

With Euro 2024 set to begin this evening as Germany face Scotland, many football fans are heading out for the summer tournament.

And, one England supporter shared his delight at making his plane on time, and getting into the airport with ease.

After chaos during the early hours of this morning (Friday June 14) it appears that the queues have disappeared.

One traveller shared their experience on 'X' showing no queues for entrance.