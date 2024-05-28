Busy Telford A-road to close for resurfacing work this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A518 through Trench and Donnington in Telford will be closed from this weekend for resurfacing work.

A temporary traffic order will be in place from Saturday, June 1, and work in the area is predicted to be finished by Tuesday, June 4.

The work will begin from the road's junction with the Trench Lock roundabout towards Hortonwood on Saturday, with the road closure in place from 8am to 5pm over the weekend.

While work on the Trench Lock stretch should be finished on Monday, work is also set to take place on the A518 from the Hortonwood Roundabout to the Garrison Roundabout in Donnington from Sunday, June 2, to Tuesday, June 4.

The road will be closed from 8am to 5pm on Sunday and then from 9.30am to 3pm on Monday and Tuesday.

A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of the works, which will direct traffic via the A442 Eastern Primary and along the B4373 towards Asda Donnington Wood.

The traffic order is available to view online at one.network.