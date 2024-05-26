"At last!" - MPs celebrate winning funding for train station improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Helen Morgan in North Shropshire has welcomed funding finally being granted for lifts to be installed at Whitchurch Station while Simon Baynes across the border in Clwyd South is hailing money for improvements at Ruabon, near Chirk.

The money came as the Government finished off its business before the weekend.

Liberal Democrat Mrs Morgan says the next step is to get work started. She has campaigned on the issue since before her by-election win, raising the issue multiple times in the House of Commons, writing repeated letters to the Rail Minister and keeping in constant contact with Transport for Wales and Network Rail.

Installation of lifts means that passengers will no longer have to navigate 44 steps and a footbridge to reach Platform 1 and travel towards Shrewsbury.

Mrs Morgan said: “At last! While long overdue, this is great news for Whitchurch.

“Public transport is a major problem in North Shropshire so it’s wrong that a large chunk of society are blocked from using one of the few train stations we do have.

“I’ve been working hard on this since before my election and I’m delighted that the efforts of everyone involved has finally paid off.

“Next stop - making sure the work starts as soon as possible."

Simon Baynes, has welcomed the announcement that Ruabon Station has been awarded Access for All accessibility funding by the UK government.

Mr Baynes has campaigned alongside residents of Ruabon, Councillor David Bithell and Wrexham Council to secure funding via the UK government’s Access for All initiative.

Access for All is a UK government initiative launched in 2006 to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform. This includes providing lifts or ramps, as well as associated works and refurbishment along the route.

UK government ministers have agreed the list of 50 additional stations, including Ruabon, selected for initial feasibility work and if that is successful, will be taken forward as part of the Access for All programme.

This is in addition to stations already in the Access for All programme or having accessibility improvements funded by other means. The £350 million to fund even more station projects was confirmed when HS2 funding was reallocated.

Mr Baynes said: “I was delighted by the news that Ruabon Station has been awarded Access for All accessibility funding by the UK government.

"Campaigning for Access for All users of Ruabon train station has been one of my key priorities during my time as the MP for Clwyd South, alongside the residents of Ruabon, Councillor David Bithell and Wrexham Council.

"It is fantastic that the Secretary of State for Transport, Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, whom I met with recently, has agreed to award this funding.”