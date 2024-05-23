Airline launches winter sun programme from Birmingham Airport

Flights and holidays are on sale to popular hotspots in the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante and Malaga), Majorca (Palma), Portugal (Faro and Madeira), Turkey (Antalya), Malta, Cyprus (Paphos) and Morocco (Agadir and Marrakech).

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are the first airline and major tour operator to put winter 2025-2026 on sale, and the early release of the programme comes in response to demand from local holidaymakers.

The programme represents more than 60 departing weekly flights from Birmingham Airport during peak periods

More winter sun golf holidays are on sale than ever including packages which have rounds of golf included at selected hotels across the Canary Islands, Antalya, Algarve and mainland Spain.

The companies will be announcing details of their ski, city breaks and discover more Iceland programmes for Winter 2025-2026 Birmingham Airport over the coming months too.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are giving holidaymakers the chance to book ahead and lock in their getaway, while spreading the cost. With more people than ever wanting to swap the cold and rain of the UK in winter for some sunshine, we are expecting this new programme to sell quickly."