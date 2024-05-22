Train timetable changes on major route to come into force in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway (WMR) is planning a number of timetable changes which will come into effect on Sunday, June 2.

The changes include an additional hourly service between Birmingham and Shrewsbury which will operate Monday to Saturday.

The new service will operate semi-fast, calling at Shifnal, Telford Central and Wellington, between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

The existing WMR service will be diverted via Bescot, near Walsall, in readiness to serve new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston, which are expected to open in late 2025.

While the new service will reduce journey times to and from Birmingham for some passengers, the diversion means journey times from Bilbrook, Codsall, Albrighton, Cosford and Oakengates will be longer.

There will also no longer be a direct regular connection between Smethwick Galton Bridge and Bilbrook, Codsall, Albrighton, Cosford and Oakengates.

The new timetables are available to view online at: westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/june24