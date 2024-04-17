Recently updated data from the Department for Transport has revealed the most delayed A-roads around the country.

We've collated those in Shropshire to find out which roads were causing the most delays on home soil in 2023 - the most recent statistics available.

1. A5191

The Shrewsbury town centre road, which runs from Heathgate roundabout in Ditherington through the town centre, over the English Bridge and on towards Meole Brace, was recently dubbed one of the country's "most high-risk roads" and is soon set to have a £650,000 safety facelift.

According to the data, it's the most delayed A-road in the whole of Shropshire, with a whopping average delay of 118 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

2. A5

The delays to the A5 in Telford & Wrekin put this road towards the top of the list. When it's not navigating Telford's towns in Shropshire Council territory, cars have an average of 21.3 seconds less of a delay than when within Telford & Wrekin.

Cars on the A5 in Telford face an average delay of 39.5 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

3. A5064

One of the shortest A-roads on the list, the A5064 in Shrewsbury is also one of the most delayed.

The road, which goes from Lord Hill's Column to Emstrey Island has racked up an average delay of 36.3 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

4. A5223

A5223. Photo: Google

This road runs from the roundabout at the top of Jiggers Bank, through Lawley to Shawbirch Roundabout with the A442.

Vehicles on this road saw an average of 30.7 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

5. A5112

The third Shrewsbury town centre A-road on the list, this route runs right the way through the county town from Battlefield to Bayston Hill roundabout.

It's the fifth most delayed road according to Government data, with cars delayed for an average of 28.3 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

6. A488

This winding 50-mile road stretches from Shrewsbury to Llandrindod Wells - but it's just the Shropshire bit that this data is concerned with.

Those heading to or from the border faced an average of 25.1 second delay, per vehicle per mile.

7. A528

The Wrexham to Shrewsbury road passes through Ellesmere and Coton Hill - and was once described as of of Wales' most dangerous roads.

Now, it's been revealed as one of Shropshire's most delayed - with drivers facing an average delay of 23.8 seconds per vehicle, per mile.

8. A4640

A4640. Photo: Google

Also known as Redhill Way in Telford, this short road runs from Limekiln Bank roundabout in Priorslee to the Granville roundabout in Donnington.

It's also the eighth most delayed road according to the stats - with drivers facing an average delay of 23.5 seconds per vehicle per mile.

9. A464

Starting at the A41 at Oaken, near Wolverhampton, this windy road runs almost parallel with the motorway to Shifnal, and on towards the Eastern Primary near Telford Town Centre, thereby passing through both Shropshire Council territory and Telford & Wrekin.

Those wishing to avoid the M54 could face delays of around 23.1 seconds per vehicle, per mile on the Shropshire side, or 22.4 seconds by the time you reach Telford & Wrekin.

10. A495

Another border straddler has made it into the top 10, the A495 runs from Llanfair Caereinion to Whitchurch.

Those travelling along it could face an average delay of around 20.9 seconds per vehicle, per mile.