Cheapest petrol in Shropshire as prices continue to go up - and could get even worse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New Government data shows how the cost to fill up has been steadily rising since the start of the year when the average price was 140.8p.

Diesel is now at its most expensive price since last November with the average price per litre standing at 157.5p.

The prices have been put down to heightened tensions in the Middle East and retailers increasing their profit margins, the latter being something the RAC doesn't believe to be fair.

RAC fuel price spokesperson Simon Williams said: “This year is proving to be another tough one for drivers.

“Both petrol and diesel are now the most expensive they’ve been since November last year, which is bad for households, businesses and the economy, especially as we know there is a close link between fuel prices and inflation.

“With increased tensions in the Middle East, the cost of oil is only likely to go up which could push petrol well above 150p a litre.

“While diesel is getting close to 160p, this is purely down to retailers taking much bigger margins as there’s only been a few pence between the wholesale prices of both fuels since mid-March.

“We find it hard to believe that a margin of 13p a litre on diesel – compared to the long-term average of 8p – is fair."

Petrol prices are steadily marching up

Drivers are also being warned that there could be more bad news to come.

AA fuel price spokesman, Luke Bosdet, said: “Pump prices are climbing towards the 150p-a-litre average that drivers fear.

“It is a psychological shock that shouts out from the price boards each time motorists drive past.

“The worst part is that petrol prices will be spurred on by the inflationary pressures of higher demand as the US motoring season looms.

“The early part of the summer could be a tough time for UK motorists.”

To help drivers in the county, we've rounded up the best prices available at present.

Cheapest petrol in Shropshire

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 141.9p

Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 142.7p

Sainsbury's, Hereford Road, Shrewsbury - 142.9p

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 143.9p

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 143.9p

Tesco, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury - 144.9p

Texaco Robinson and Young Service Station, Shrewsbury Road, Wem - 144.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 144.9p

Shell, Stourbridge Road, Bridgnorth - 144.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 145.9p

Cheapest diesel in Shropshire

Essar Grindley Brook Garage, Chester Road, Whitchurch - 145.9p

Texaco Mere Motors, Church Street, Ellesmere - 147.9p

Essar, The Mount, Shrewsbury - 149.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 149.9p

Sainsbury's, Hereford Road, Shrewsbury - 150.9p

Shell Victoria Garage, Newport Road, Whitchurch - 150.9p

Asda, Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury - 151.7p

Essar Nesscliffe Service Station, Holyhead Road, Nesscliffe - 151.9p

Esso, Sycamore View, Prees Heath - 151.9p

Asda, Southwater Way, Telford - 152.7p

Asda, St Georges Road, Donnington Wood - 152.7p

Esso, Wrexham Road, Whitrchurch - 152.7p

*All prices according to petrolprices.com on Tuesday lunchtime