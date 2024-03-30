Shropshire Council urged to spend 'active travel' windfall money wisely

Shropshire Council has been awarded £174,026 from Active Travel England’s Capability Fund, 50 per cent more than the council received the previous year.

It has been welcomed by councillors as good news overall but Councillor Alex Wagner says there is a "need to take residents along with us".

Councillor Wagner said there have been concerns raised in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury over a proposal to re-design the public highway at a number of locations, dubbed the Meole Active Travel Quarter.

Councillor Wagner said: "It is absolutely fantastic to see the Government investing in walking and cycling. I warmly welcome schemes to get people walking and cycling.

"But there have been concerns raised in Meole over what residents see from the consultants.

"It is important to remember that these schemes need to be led by residents and their elected representatives. The Meole Active Travel Quarter needs to work."