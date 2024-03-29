Troubled train services hit again as 'obstruction' at Telford Central blocks line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The line was closed on Friday afternoon thanks to an "obstruction on the track" at Telford Central, having opened fully this morning - three weeks to the day after a huge landslip near Oakengates.

The incident today was first reported at 3.18pm and the line was reopened shortly afterwards.

But it has left disruption between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton expected until 4.30pm.

National Rail says both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway services are affected and may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

The Transport for Wales routes affected are between Holyhead and Birmingham International while West Midlands Railway's trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street have also been affected.

Workers had been shoring up the landslip near Hadley Road for three weeks to get services running again.