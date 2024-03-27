50p bus travel in Telford to mark launch of new app which shows arrival times even for delayed services

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For one week only from April 1, the cost of a single journey - on council-funded bus routes only - will drop to just 50p.

The council says with help from the Citymapper app, people can plan their journeys with the most up-to-date travel information, right at their fingertips.

Real time travel information which tells you when a bus is due - even when it is delayed - is set to banish that annoying waiting and wondering at the stop.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services said: “As a council we continually explore opportunities that support residents to get around the borough with ease – this is now easier than ever before plus the app is free and simple to use.

“Just add your location, where you want to go, and it will show you the nearest bus stop and what time you can expect it – even if it’s been delayed. You can even check the cycling and walking routes too.”

“Real-time departure and arrival information means all bus journeys both by Arriva and the council, are now easier than ever before to plan. Everything people need to know about public transport is now in the palm of their hands.”

The week-long campaign hopes to attract new customers during the Easter break who will then make the switch and continue to use services.

Councillor Carter added: “By providing discounted rates on our services, we hope to tempt people on board, realise how efficient and affordable the buses are and make them their go to mode of transport.”

Victoria Markewitz, director of partnerships said: “Citymapper is committed to transforming public transportation.

“We’re excited to be helping give Telford and Wrekin’s residents the tools they need to plan their journeys efficiently and realising our vision to make towns like this more accessible and sustainable.”

The council wants people to embrace public transportation because it helps reduce traffic congestion, lowers carbon emissions, and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

"By choosing the bus over personal vehicles, residents can contribute to a cleaner, greener Telford while enjoying a stress-free commute," says a council spokesperson.

Discounted bus travel is available during the Easter holidays on council-funded bus routes including the 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104 and 105.

Download the Citymapper app here

Concessions still apply to all the council services and other costs for tickets include:

• £4 Adult day tickets, £2 child day tickets (under 19’s)

• Weekly tickets for seven days cost £15 adults/£7.50 child

• Season tickets (28 days) £50 adult/£27.50 child

• Annual costs £500 adult and £275 for under 19s

Click here to buy tickets.

Discounted rates are available until Sunday, April 7.