18 road closures to avoid in or near Shropshire over the next two weeks

Six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A458, from 9.30am March 4 to 3.30pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote roundabout to Powys boundary, mobile lane closure for litter clearance works on behalf of the local authority.

A49, from 7pm March 17 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 northbound, from Sandford Avenue Church Stretton to B4371 to J B5477, Multi-way traffic signals for works on behalf of BT.

A458, from 9pm March 24 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote to Welsh Border, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

A49, from 9pm March 24 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions Marshbrook to Newington, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority network.

A41, from 9pm February 16 to 6am May 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closures, hard shoulder running, narrow lanes, and 50mph speed limit for structure maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A49, from 9am March 25 to 3pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 Bromfield both directions B4365 to A4113 jct, traffic signal closures for maintenance works.

A483, from 9.30am March 25 to 3.30pm March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Pant to Llanymynech, two-way signals for inspection works.

A458, from 8pm March 25 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 both directions Mile End to Morda, carriageway and traffic signal closures for drainage upgrades, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A5, from 9pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Woodcote roundabout to Edgbold roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

A5, from 9pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Edgebold to Emstry, Lane closures for maintenance works.

A5, from 9pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both direction Wolfshead Island to Felton Butler, Lane closure for maintenance works.

A49, from 8.30am April 2 to 5.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Shrewsbury to Ludlow, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

A41, from 9pm April 2 to 5.30am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 7 to M6, junction 10a, slip roads and lane closures for horticulture works, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.

A49, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Bayston Hill to Little Lyth, temporary light signals for maintenance works.

A49, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Alcaston to Strefford, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A49, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Clun road roundabout to Quarry Meadows, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A483, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 westbound, pant to pant, temporary traffic signals for carriageway works.

A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 southbound, Llanymynech, Two way traffic signals for works on behalf of BT.

*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.