Traffic chaos following major incident on M5 involving vehicle carrying cattle

The northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 5 (Droitwich Spa) and junction 4A (for M42) following the incident, which happened at around 6.20am.

National Highways and emergency services are at the scene. Traffic caught within the closure is being released past the scene in lane 2.

Drivers are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M5 at junction 5 and take the third exit onto the A38.

Continue on the A38 to the M5 junction 4 via M42 junction 1.

At the M5 junction 4 (A38), take the third exit to re-join the M5 northbound.

Motorists are strongly advised to allow extra journey time, re-route or even delay journeys if at all possible.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to reports of an overturned cattle trailer being pulled by a Land Rover Defender on the M5 northbound between junctions 5 and junction 4a near to Upton Warren just after 6.20am this morning.

"A vet has been called to attend the scene where it is believed four cows need assessing. A man was injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital.

"The carriageway is currently blocked and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes until further notice."