Arriva introducing more buses for Shrewsbury hospital route

Arriva UK has said it will be increasing the number of buses between Shrewsbury Bus Station, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Gains Park from April.

After April 6, the number 11 bus will run up to every 15 minutes from Monday to Friday, buses will continue to run up to every 30 minutes on Saturdays.

The company has also said that the timetable will have additional time built in, with additional recovery time at Shrewsbury Bus Station to help improve the punctuality of the service.

Councillor Alex Wagner, who has been campaigning on the issue for more than two years, welcomed the announcement and said he is optimistic it will reduce traffic and improve problems with parking at the hospital.

He said: “It is great to see positive news on the #11 service, which forms a vital link between the west and centre of town, especially for patients and staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“Residents want bus services that they can rely on. The #11 route is, in particular, vital to ensure that our town centre is prosperous, for people getting to medical appointments, and so that we can reduce town centre traffic and increase the space for people – not cars – on historic streets within the loop of the river.

"With hospital parking a big issue, I am also really hopeful that this should give patients and staff a reliable alternative and reduce parking issues at RSH.

“It has taken a long campaign from residents and councillors to get action, and so I am really pleased to see Arriva making positive changes."