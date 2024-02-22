Five-day road closure set for busy road near Telford industrial estate

A busy road passing through north Telford will be closed for five days in March to allow for highway improvement works.

The A518 will be closed in both directions from the Hortonwood Roundabout to Garrison Roundabout in Donnington from Monday, March 11.

The closure will be in place between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm up to Friday, March 15.

The diversion for traffic travelling towards the Clock Tower Roundabout will be diverted towards Trench Lock, up the Eastern Primary to Wombridge Interchange and down Wrockwardine Wood Way.

The diversion for vehicles travelling towards Hortonwood will be vice versa.

Next week, Severn Trent is planning to undertake new water connections work in Donnington. The work, which will close Queens Road, is set to take place between Wednesday, February 28 and Friday, March 1.

The diversion route will point drivers towards School Road, Donnington Wood Way, Wellington Road and Wrekin Drive.

More information is available online at one.network