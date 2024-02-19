New road closures around the county starting this week including one lasting 11 days

A road will be closed for several days while work takes place to put in an electric car charging point.

Shropshire Council said that the closure of Lloyd Street in Oswestry would start today.

The closure will last for five days in total to allow workers to put in a new supply for the charging point. An alternative route will be in place.

Repair works south west of Shrewsbury will last for around 11 days according.

Shropshire Council said that the work, on the A488 from Pontesbury to Hanwood, will take place between 9.30am and 4pm from Tuesday.

The council said that the closure is to allow workers to carry out pre-dressing patching works on the route.

Elsewhere, a Shrewsbury road will be shut while street lighting is replaced.

Porthill Road and New Street in the town will be closed for two days from Thursday, according to Shropshire Council.

The work will allow the replacement of street lighting columns. While the work is taking place drivers will be diverted via Copthorne Road, Shelton Road, and Porthill Road.