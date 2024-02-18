Chocolate cake for landslip's unhappy FOURTH birthday as council faces growing mountain of problems

What's more, Councillor Heather Kidd says that since the A490 Chirbury to Churchstoke road suffered a huge landslip in 2020 three more landslides are adding up to a mountain of costly problems for the council.

With the effects of climate change projected to cause more bouts of heavier rainfall, Councillor Kidd believes that the Government needs to step in to help with "hundreds of thousands" of pounds.

"We are really no further forward than the third anniversary last year, there is no sign of the A490 being fixed any time soon," she said.

Councillor Heather Kidd for Chirbury and Worthen, is unfortunately commemorating the 4th birthday of the Chirbury A490 landslip

"I am very concerned that they will put this on hold and all that will do is cost the council more."

Councillor Kidd aims to raise the issue at the county council's cabinet meeting in March, after now having a total of four landslips in her patch.

"The A490 landslip was the first I had seen but since then we have had three more, at Marton Hill and Brockton Brook.