Sandford Avenue in the south Shropshire town has been closed off during the day for work to be carried out, with a diversion in place.

Part of the road includes a bridge over a railway line where there are very tight rules to check that the route is not affected. A Network Rail representative is required to supervise the work.

Residents in the town were astounded when road workers seemed to down tools and leave the surface of the railway bridge untouched. Pictures emerged on social media showing a part of Sandford Avenue with the same rutted surface.

The authorities have explained that the issue was to do with the paperwork required and the checks that have to be made to make sure that the roadworks do not impact on the railway.

Shropshire Council said that its contractor Kier lodged a request with Network Rail at Christmas and had been waiting for a response.

Network Rail, which has carried out all the checks, has given the go-ahead and work on the railway bridge has been authorised to take place from February 26.

Work on the road was due to finish by February 23. The council has confirmed that contractors will be undertaking some additional maintenance to allow all works to be completed at the same time, and finishing off in Sandford Avenue in March.

Roadworks continue in Church Stretton

Councillor Dan Morris, Cabinet Member for Highways at Shropshire Council, said: "Network Railway stipulate that when a third party is working on or close to their property they require onsite supervision.

"Our contractors Kier have been waiting for Network Rail to respond to their request from Christmas to continue with the works on Sandford Avenue.

"This has now been given the go-ahead and Kier will return in March.

"Kier will also undertake some additional maintenance to allow all works to be completed at the same time."

Network Rail said it has now offered supervision for the work "sooner than normal timescales allow".

A spokesperson said: “Network Rail has a formal process in place to ensure the railway is protected whenever any third party needs to work in proximity to any of our infrastructure.

"Until the necessary checks to fully understand the potential risks to our infrastructure are carried out, we cannot permit work to be done.

“While we have worked to ensure all the necessary paperwork was correctly submitted by liaising with the council and Kier, we also offered supervision for the week commencing February 26, which is sooner than normal timescales allow.”

The council announced the start of the roadworks on February 1 this year. It said Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton would be closed from Monday February 12 to Friday February 23 for resurfacing work.

It announced work would be carried out between 8am and 5pm each day, with no weekend working. During these times a diversion would be in place, though access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

People have been asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

The works had caused some difficulty for the 435 Minsterley Motors bus service which had not been able to drop passengers at the Beaumont Road bus stop, and signage will be placed on Beaumont Road advising travellers of this later today. The bus company had limited its service to Shrewsbury Road and the High Street only.

But in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon Minsterley Motors said it had been "advised we can now access Beaumont Road and will serve this stop as normal."