Rush hour railway problems in Shropshire due to 'stranded train'
The railway line between Shrewsbury and Oakengates was blocked on Tuesday morning due a stranded train.
By David Tooley
West Midlands Railway said in a statement that trains running through the area were subject to delays and cancellations.
Transport for Wales (TfW) added that staff were on route to move a stranded train.
They said services running through the stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, with the disruption expected to last until 10am .
TfW also said it expected some of its trains to be affected by the incident and that it would keep passengers updated.