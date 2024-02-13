Rush hour railway problems in Shropshire due to 'stranded train'

West Midlands Railway said in a statement that trains running through the area were subject to delays and cancellations.

Transport for Wales (TfW) added that staff were on route to move a stranded train.

They said services running through the stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, with the disruption expected to last until 10am .

TfW also said it expected some of its trains to be affected by the incident and that it would keep passengers updated.