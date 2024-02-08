Steps are on the cards for railway station close to World Heritage Site at Pontcysyllte - MP

Network Rail has confirmed to Clwyd South's MP that a single option for Ruabon station, on the same line as Gobowen and Chirk, has been confirmed and an outline design will be completed by the end of March.

Simon Baynes, the Clywd South MP and representatives of Wrexham County Borough Council attended an online briefing from Network Rail on Thursday February 1.

Mr Baynes says that during the meeting, it was confirmed that a single option for the station has been identified which is to install new lifts behind the existing railway footbridge which will enable step-free access to and between both platforms.

An outline design will be completed by the end of March 2024 and a prior approval application is being processed by Network's Rail planning team.

Securing access for all users of Ruabon train station remains a key priority for Mr Baynes, who supports the efforts to secure funding via the UK government’s Access for All initiative.

Access for All is a UK government initiative launched in 2006 to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform.

This includes providing lifts or ramps, as well as associated works and refurbishment along the route.

Councillor David A Bithell, Deputy Leader of Wrexham County Borough Council with responsibility for Strategic Transport, said: "Ruabon station is extremely popular with local travellers and a key interchange for visitors to the World Heritage Site at Pontcysyllte.

"I am grateful to Network Rail for their continued support to ensure all travellers can access all areas of Ruabon station to make their journey as trouble free as possible."

Mr Baynes said: "At this moment in time passengers with heavy luggage, mobility problems or pushchairs and small children are unable to access the Chester platform making journeys longer and inconvenient.

"I welcome the progress made by Network Rail and look forward to working with them in the coming months as their plans progress.”