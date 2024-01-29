Road closures announced for work at level crossing, manhole cover and roundabout

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the closure will affect Prees Level Crossing on Station Road.

The closure will come into force at 11.30pm on Saturday, February 3, and will be in place until 8.20am the following morning.

An alternative route will be in place during the work.

In Shrewsbury, a road will be closed one way for workers to replace a defective manhole cover.

The closure will be in place northbound on Coleham Head in Shrewsbury. It will come into force at 9pm on February 1, and will continue until 6am on February 2.

A diversion via Belle Vue Road, Hazledine Way, Pritchard Way, and Old Potts Way, will be in place.

And a major roundabout in Whitchurch will be closed for resurfacing work.

Shropshire Council said the closure of the Tilstock Roundabout on the A41 at Whitchurch, would also affect the accesses onto the B5476, the A41, and the A525. The authority said it expected the closure to last for 12 days from January 29 – from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

An alternative route will be available.