Collision-prone A41 awarded share of £600,000 for average speed cameras

The money, from West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, will be split between the A41, and the A49.

The stretch of the A41 which could be covered by the cameras has not yet been confirmed.

For the A49 a length of road between Leominster and Hereford (Dinmore) has been earmarked for the cameras.

Average speed cameras differ from traditional ‘spot speed’ cameras by monitoring a vehicle’s average speed over a stretch of road rather than at a single, fixed location.