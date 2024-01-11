Drink-drive arrest after motorist spotted driving across M6 lanes, crashing into barriers and causing long delays

Motorway police in the West Midlands and Warwickshire Police were contacted about a Passat "driving all over the lanes" before crashing into barriers and stopping in lane one just before Junction 6 near to Birmingham.

Delays were caused on the M6 northbound due to the incident and until the vehicle was recovered. The recovery took some time due to all the damage caused, police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving with Central Motorway Police (CMPG) saying in custody the driver blew a reading of 86. The legal limit is 35.

A CMPG spokesman for the force said: "Multiple reports to both Warwickshire Police and ourselves about this Passat driving all over the lanes on the M6 N/B.

"The vehicle collided with crash barriers up the M6 until the car gave out and stopped in lane one just before J6 M6. Driver arrested for drink driving.

"In custody driver blew 86. Legal limit is 35. Luckily no one was injured. However delays on the M6 N/B were caused until vehicle was recovered. We were unable to move it from lane one due to the all the damage."