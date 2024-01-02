At least five rescued from vehicles stuck in water within two hours amid chaos on Shropshire's flood-hit roads

Firefighters were called to incidents in Hodnet, Ironbridge, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Telford as floods caused chaos on the roads.

The first incident was in Kenstone Lane, Hodnet, shortly before 5pm. Two people were helped free by a passer-by before the fire service arrived. One fire engine from Hodnet was sent to the scene, as were highways workers.

Around an hour later, a vehicle "left the road" in flood water in Buildwas Bank, Ironbridge. Firefighters on the scene made the vehicle safe.

At around 6.16pm, someone was rescued from a vehicle by firefighters at Malehurst Industrial Estate in Minsterley. Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, and an operations officer was also called out.

Eight minutes later, a person was rescued from a van in floodwater at the Battlefield roundabout in Shrewsbury. Police were on the scene as well as firefighters.

Then, at 6.38pm, crews were called out to rescue people from a vehicle stuck in the floods in Burroughs Bank, Lightmoor, Telford. Paramedics were sent to the scene, as well as fire engines from Much Wenlock and Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.