Shropshire Council has compiled a full list of what will happen to services over the festive period but advises customers to check with their operator to confirm arrangements before travelling.

Shrewsbury Park & Ride service will run as normal on Saturday, December 23.

But it will be closed from Sunday, December 24, to Tuesday December 26. It will be closed again on Sunday, December 31 and New Year's Day, resuming, from January 2, 2024.

A Saturday timetable will operate between Wednesday (27) and Saturday (30). This means the first bus will leave each park and ride site at 8am, with the last bus returning to its respective site at 6.30pm.

The Connect On-Demand new flexible bus service will operate as normal on Saturday (23) but be closed from Sunday (24) to Tuesday. From Wednesday to Saturday it will operate between 8am and 6pm before closing on Sunday (31) to Monday, New Year's Day before resuming on January 2.

Ludlow Park & Ride (722) and Town Service (701) will operate as normal over the festive period, except it will be closed from Sunday to Tuesday this week and Sunday to Monday of next week for the New Year period.

Local bus services

All services listed below will not operate from Sunday December 24, to Tuesday December 26, and from Sunday December 31 to to Monday January 1.

However, the following local bus services will operate a Saturday timetable after Boxing Day to the Saturday.

1, Monkmoor > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

2, Castle Fields > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

8 / 8A, Broseley > Telford (Arriva)

9, Bridgnorth > Wolverhampton (Arriva)

11, Gains Park > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

12, Merlin Road > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

17, Sutton Farm > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

21, Reabrook > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Lakeside Coaches)

23, Judith Butts > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

24, Sundorne > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

25, Harlescott > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

26, Meole Village > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

27, Bayston Hill > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

53, Oswestry > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

64, Market Drayton > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Arriva)

96 / 96A, Shrewsbury > Ironbridge / Telford (Select Bus Services)

101, Bridgnorth Town Service (Arriva)

125, Bridgnorth > Stourbridge (Diamond Buses)

292, Kidderminster > Ludlow (Diamond Buses)

297, Bridgnorth > Kidderminster (Select Bus Services)

435, Ludlow > Shrewsbury (Minsterley Motors)

436, Bridgnorth > Shrewsbury (Select Bus Services)

511 / 512, Whitchurch > Shrewsbury (Arriva)

552 / 553, Bishop’s Castle > Shrewsbury (Minsterley Motors)

X10, Shrewsbury > Telford (Arriva)

X7, Shrewsbury > Newport (Arriva)

The following services will operate as currently timetabled between Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 December and will have no changes made to them:

2 / 2A / 2C, Oswestry > Wrexham (Arriva Wales)

20, Radbrook > Shrewsbury Bus Station (Lakeside Coaches)

72 / 72A / 72D, Oswestry > Llanfyllin (Tanat Valley Coaches)

74, Shrewsbury > Llanfechain (Tanat Valley Coaches)

79 / 79A, Oswestry > Llanfyllin (Tanat Valley Coaches)

113 / 114 / 115 / 116, Bridgnorth > Shifnal (Arriva)

201, Wem Town Service (Bennetts Travel Cranberry)

205, Whitchurch Town Service (Lakeside Coaches)

208, Ellesmere Town Service (Lakeside Coaches)

301 / 302, Market Drayton Town Service (Lakeside Coaches)

400 / 402 / 403 / 404 / 405, Oswestry Town Services (Tanat Valley Coaches)

449, Oswestry > Ellesmere (Lakeside Coaches)

490, Leominster > Ludlow (Lugg Valley Coaches)

498, Bucknell > Hereford (Lugg Valley Coaches)

501, Ellesmere > Shrewsbury (Lakeside Coaches)

524, Roddington > Shrewsbury (Arriva)

540, Cardington > Shrewsbury (Lakeside Coaches) [Friday 29th December only]

558, Shrewsbury > Montgomery (Tanat Valley Coaches)

576, Oswestry > Shrewsbury (Tanat Valley Coaches)

738 / 740, Knighton > Ludlow (Minsterley Motors)

745, Pontesbury > Ludlow (Minsterley Motors)

891, Telford > Wolverhampton (Banga Buses)

T12, Machynlleth > Wrexham (Tanat Valley Coaches)

X75, Llanidloes > Shrewsbury (Celtic Travel)