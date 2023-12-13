Communities urged to apply for share of £250,000 funding to help improve Shropshire roads

A quarter of a million pounds has been made available for local communities to help improve road safety in West Mercia.

The £250,000 of funding, made available by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), will support communities to introduce new campaigns, initiatives and interventions which can reduce collisions, traffic offences and increase driver awareness to help improve behaviour.

PCC John Campion is encouraging more parish councils to get involved to help make their communities safer.

£100,000 will be made available for the provision of small grants and local initiatives, including vehicle activated signs and white gates, while £150,000 will be for the provision of larger grants for geographically wider initiatives.

Communities and partners across Shropshire can apply for a share of the funding to launch measures in their area to address local road safety concerns.

The fund cannot be used for statutory road engineering projects which would normally be funded by the local authority.

Mr Campion said: “Road safety is a key pillar of my Safer West Mercia Plan. It’s a sad fact that too many people are killed or are seriously injured on our roads and as the voice of the public in policing, I hear from many residents about their concerns around road safety. "

"I am committed to addressing this and want to empower as many communities as possible to play their part in a journey of change.

“That’s why I am making £250,000 available through a second round of my Safer Roads Fund. I would encourage communities and local partners who want to make roads safer in West Mercia, to complete the application by no later than midday on Friday 2 February 2024.”

More information on the Safer Roads Fund application process can be found online at westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/saferroadsfund