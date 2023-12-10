Road closures announced across Shropshire – find out here if you will be affected

The centre of Shrewsbury will see traffic restrictions on Wednesday, December 13, because of the town's annual Carols in the Square evening.

Vehicles will be prohibited from parking, waiting and loading, on the High Street, Mardol Head and Shoplatch between 3pm and 8pm to allow the preparation work and the event to take place.

In Ludlow, traffic will be prohibited from using Station Drive overnight on December 16 and 17 and January 13 and 14 for work at the railway station.

Network Rail has applied for the closure to allow the bringing in of a new Access for All lift shaft and operation equipment.

Traffic will have to use Upper and Lower Galdeford, Weeping Cross Lane, Temeside, Old Street and Corve Street.

A stretch of the busy A41 at Tern Hill will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday for three days for patching works and gully lifting. Traffic will be diverted along the A525 and A53.

Another busy road, the A495 between Llanyblodwel and Llansantffraid will be closed from December 13 for six days between 9.30am and 4pm to enable carriageway repairs. Diversions will be along the B4396, A483, A458, A490 and A495.

Other closures published in public notices include: