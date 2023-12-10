Road closures announced across Shropshire – find out here if you will be affected
Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures the length and breadth of Shropshire over the coming days.
The centre of Shrewsbury will see traffic restrictions on Wednesday, December 13, because of the town's annual Carols in the Square evening.
Vehicles will be prohibited from parking, waiting and loading, on the High Street, Mardol Head and Shoplatch between 3pm and 8pm to allow the preparation work and the event to take place.
In Ludlow, traffic will be prohibited from using Station Drive overnight on December 16 and 17 and January 13 and 14 for work at the railway station.
Network Rail has applied for the closure to allow the bringing in of a new Access for All lift shaft and operation equipment.
Traffic will have to use Upper and Lower Galdeford, Weeping Cross Lane, Temeside, Old Street and Corve Street.
A stretch of the busy A41 at Tern Hill will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday for three days for patching works and gully lifting. Traffic will be diverted along the A525 and A53.
Another busy road, the A495 between Llanyblodwel and Llansantffraid will be closed from December 13 for six days between 9.30am and 4pm to enable carriageway repairs. Diversions will be along the B4396, A483, A458, A490 and A495.
Other closures published in public notices include:
Astley Lane, Hadnall, for one day on December 15 between 9.30pm and 4pm for a pole replacement.
Road between Edgerley and Kinnerley from December 11 for three days.
Chapel Lane, Dudleston near Ellesmere from December 14 for two days to install broadband box and meter.
Julian Road, Ludlow, December 11 for four days for Severn Trent Water pipe renewal. Traffic will be diverted via Sandpits Avenue.
Unamed road at Middle Hengoed, December 11 for three days, pipe repair.
Shrewsbury Road, Dunns Heath, December 12 for three days between 8am and 5pm for road patching.
Unnamed road at Edgerley, December 14 for seven days for drainage works to installing a new gully and repair a broken pipe.
The B5065, Soulton Road, Wem, December 14 for six days between 9.30am and 4pm for carriageway repairs.
Unnamed road between Aston and Barkers Green, Wem, December 11 for three days for a new water connection.
Rushey Lane, Albrighton, December 13 for Severn Trent Water works.
Unnamed Road between Eaton Constantine And Upper Longwood, December 17 for Severn Trent work to a hydrant.
Unnamed Road at Edstaston, Wem, December 11 for three days.
Caynton Road, Beckbury, December 17 between 9.30 and 3.30pm for Openreach work to provide service.
Unnamed road at Westhope, December 13 for three days between 9.30am and 3.30pm for Openreach cabling work.