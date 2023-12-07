Traffic held on M6 after multiple vehicle crash in Staffordshire
Traffic is at a standstill on the M6 southbound in the Stafford area after a multiple vehicle collision.
By Paul Jenkins
National Highways tweeted all traffic is being held between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 13 for Acton Gate.
Traffic has been rapidly building up; after tweeting at 11.10am to say there was a four-mile queue, this had built up to five miles just in an update issued just over 10 minutes later.
The agency later said at midday: "If you're heading M6 southbound please be aware there are severe delays of up to 120 minutes, following a multi-vehicle collision."
Queues were reported as seven miles long at midday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service is also at the scene.