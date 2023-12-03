Where you can find free parking in Shropshire for your Christmas shopping

If you prefer to hit the high street for your Christmas shopping, parking can be a source of stress for some.

This year, Oswestry Town Council is once again offering free festive parking to boost local businesses, while many of the high street car parks are already free to park on.

So if you're looking for some inspiration so you can save some pennies while you spend them, look no further, we've scoured the county for you.

Oswestry

Oswestry Town Council is offering free parking at all in all of its car parks during December weekends in the run-up to Christmas.

Central, Horsemarket and Smithfield car parks will be free to use on December 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17 and 23 and Christmas Eve.

Shrewsbury

Parking is free on Sundays in the Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks. Parking at St Julian's Friars, Bridge Street, St Austen's Street and the Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre is also half price on Sundays.

The town also has a choice of three Park and Ride sites at Harlescott, Meole and Oxon, where buses run every 20 minutes from 7.20am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and every 20 minutes from 8am to 6.30pm on Saturdays.