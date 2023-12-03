21 new holiday destinations you can soon fly to from Birmingham Airport

A high demand for foreign holidays has seen airlines expand their summer 2024 programme with new routes from Birmingham Airport, with other routes planned for 2025.

The UK's largest tour operator and third largest airline, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, have responded to demand from customers and independent travel agents.

A number of destinations have been added by easyjet and Jet2.com to the BHX fly-list.

Here are 21 new destinations that you'll soon be able to reach from Birmingham airport: