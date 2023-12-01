Transport for Wales gears up for a busy Sunday as train drivers at other companies walk out

West Midlands Railway services from Birmingham to Shrewsbury will not run on Sunday and some of the later services tomorrow are not planned to run either.

Transport for Wales says: "The train drivers' union ASLEF has announced strike action at 16 train operating companies (not including TfW) between Saturday December 2 and - Friday, December 8 and a ban on overtime from Saturday December 2 to Saturday, December 9

"Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in industrial action by members of the train driver’s union ASLEF.

"TfW services will be running but other train operators' services across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland will be limited. Some of our services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators."

The company's advice is to check before you travel.

TfW's website says: "Please check your entire journey, including services operated by other rail operators as their service level may differ to Transport for Wales."