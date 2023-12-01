Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said its crews have attended three collisions since last Friday.

Among those killed on the roads in the last week were a 17-year-old passenger killed in Much Wenlock after the car she was travelling in hit a tree on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s also died in Shrewsbury and two others were taken to hospital following a crash on the A5/A458 junction on Sunday.

And there had also been a further fatal crash in Bridgnorth last week, SFRS said.

Crews have also been called out to more than 40 traffic accidents throughout November, sparking a fresh plea from SFRS to follow their road safety advice.

Road Safety Officer James Sutherland at SFRS said: “We have seen some extremely tragic collisions in recent weeks, both in Shropshire and our neighbouring counties, and our deepest sympathies go out to everyone involved in these incidents.

"Nationally the majority of serious crashes involve people; using a mobile phone while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or not driving with due care and attention. Please keep this in mind when driving and look at our website for more road safety advice.”

SFRS has issued general guidance for staying safe on the county's roads during the winter months, which includes staying within the speed limit, adjusting your speed for poor weather conditions, and ensuring vehicles are fit to drive every time.

For more information visit shropshirefire.gov.uk/road-safety.