Drivers urged to avoid A49 'incident' amid reports of crash on main road
Drivers on the A49 are facing delays this morning after a 'road traffic incident'.
Published
West Mercia Police's Operations & Communications Centre warned motorists about an incident between Dorrington and Leebotwood and urged them to avoid the area shortly before 7am.
The AA Traffic Map showed disruption in the area, saying the main road was: "Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A49 Main Road both ways between Micklewood Lane and The Fold."